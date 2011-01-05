© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Stein Bill Would Toughen Kentucky Lobbying Law

By Tony McVeigh
Published January 5, 2011 at 5:29 PM EST

State Sen. Kathy Stein of Lexington wants to beef up Kentucky’s legislative ethics code. Legislation she’s offering would give Kentucky a true “no cup of coffee” law, prohibiting lobbyists from purchasing meals or beverages for individual lawmakers. Right now, each lobbyist may spend up to $100 per year on food and beverages for each legislator.“When it comes down to individuals and individual families and candidates, the ‘no cup of coffee’ rule complete should be enacted, I believe. We get plenty of chances to eat and drink on the dime of these folks,” Stein said. Stein’s bill would also prohibit employers of lobbyists and political action committees from making campaign contributions to legislative candidates or legislators during regular legislative sessions. Current law already restricts such activity for lobbyists, but not their employers.

