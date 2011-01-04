Kentucky Lawmakers To Begin 2011 Session

Gavels sounding the start of the 2011 General Assembly will fall at noon Tuesday in the Kentucky House and Senate. This is a so-called short session, lasting only 30 days. It’s divided into two parts. The first part, which lasts four days, is usually when lawmakers elect new leaders, make committee assignments and approve House and Senate rules. But this year, Senate Republicans plan to take quick action on a host of bills, including tax and pension reforms, and send them to the House. After Friday, the session goes into a three week recess, but committees can still meet to discuss bills. The session officially resumes on February 1st, at which time lawmakers begin passing legislation in earnest. They’ll work until March 7th, and then take a 10-day veto recess. The session resumes on March 21st and concludes on March 22nd.