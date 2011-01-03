More Than 600 Lobbyists Signed Up For General Assembly

During the 30-day session of 2011 Kentucky General Assembly, which starts Tuesday, hundreds of lobbyists will be working the hallways of the State Capitol. Nearly 670 businesses and organizations have registered with the Legislative Ethics Commission as employers of lobbyists for the 2011 legislative session. The employers have 641 lobbyists working for them. Among newly registered employers are a Cincinnati real estate business, a Japanese pharmaceutical company and Lifesaver Interlock, the Cincinnati-based maker of ignition interlock devices designed to prevent drunken driving. Legislation requiring the use of ignition interlock devices for some Kentucky motorists has already been filed by Rep. Dennis Keene of Wilder.