GOP Eyeing Kentucky House Takeover

Calling for “A New Day, A New Direction for Kentucky,” Republicans are hoping to take control of the Kentucky House this fall. They have a steep hill to climb.Democrats currently outnumber Republicans 65-35 in the Kentucky House, but Republicans are hoping that will change November 2nd and voters will give them control. If they do, House Republican Leader Jeffrey Hoover is promising open and honest government.“It’s time for new leadership that will make government fiscally responsible – a government that works under the saying of government of, for and by the people,” he said at a Tuesday press conference.House Republicans are pre-filing legislation requiring lawmakers to forfeit their pay if a special session is needed because of failure to approve a budget. Another measure would require any bill that raises taxes or spends tax dollars to be made available to the public and lawmakers at least 48 hours before a vote.