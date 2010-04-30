Ethics Commission Releases Lobbying Numbers for Session

from Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission has released the latest rundown on lobbyist expenditures during the 2010 General Assembly.The Consumer Healthcare Products Association spent the most money – $307,000 – on lobbying during the first three months of the regular session.The group opposed two bills cracking down on access to over-the-counter drugs used to manufacture illegal methamphetamine. Both bills failed.The second highest spender in the first quarter was Altria Client Services, which represents tobacco companies. The company dropped $145,000 on lobbying efforts.Next up were the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Retail Federation, who each spent more than $78,000 on lobbying.Other top spenders include the Kentucky Education Association, Wellpoint-Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Kentucky Hospital Association, Kentucky Medical Association, Kentucky Bankers Association and the Kentucky League of Cities.