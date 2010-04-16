© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Legislators Say Session Wasn't a Total Failure

By Stephanie Crosby
Published April 16, 2010 at 7:25 PM EDT

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe 2010 General Assembly failed to pass a budget, but lawmakers interviewed by Kentucky Public Radio say the session wasn’t a total failure. Princeton Rep. Mike Cherry says a lot of good bills for military veterans made it through the 60-day session.“We have been recognized by the United States Army as of doing a great deal on veterans legislation," says Cherry. "So, we’ve done a lot of veterans’ legislation. We did some pension clean-up legislation.”A bill banning texting while driving also cleared the General Assembly, as did a suicide prevention measure, a college credit transfer bill and legislation expanding insurance coverage for parents with children with autism.

kentucky general assembly
Stephanie Crosby
See stories by Stephanie Crosby
