Williams, Stumbo Say No Budget Will Be Passed Today

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThere will be no budget coming out of the 2010 Kentucky General Assembly.Senate President David Williams says the continuation spending plan proposed by the House would “bankrupt Kentucky,” and the Senate has no intention of passing it.“The session, as far as we’re concerned, is over," says WIlliams. "The House refused to act upon a budget.”But House Speaker Greg Stumbo says if anyone is to blame for the failure to pass a budget, it’s Senate Republicans.“There’s been a feeling all along that the Senate Republican leadership didn’t want a budget this session. It took us 59 days to get to the truth of those facts," says Stumbo.Lawmakers’ failure to approve a budget means Gov. Beshear will have to call a special session before July 1st, when the new biennial budget cycle begins. That will cost taxpayers around 64-thousand dollars a day.