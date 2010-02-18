© 2022 Louisville Public Media

DUI Bill Passes Kentucky House

By Stephanie Crosby
Published February 18, 2010 at 9:17 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighA bill requiring first-time DUI offenders to pass a breathalyzer test before driving has won unanimous Kentucky House approval. Rep. Dennis Keene of Wilder is the bill’s primary sponsor.“If you’re convicted of DWI, it makes it mandatory on the first offense, to put an ignition interlock device on your car and it stops you from making bad decisions," says Keene.Rep. Keene decided to sponsor the bill after his daughter was seriously injured in an accident caused by a drunken driver. The bill now moves to the Senate.

