Community College Leaders Asks to be Spared Budget Cuts

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe president of Kentucky’s community college system is urging lawmakers in Frankfort to spare the system further budget cuts.Kentucky Community and Technical College President Michael McCall says the 16-college system has instituted efficiencies that are saving taxpayers millions of dollars. It has merged institutions, outsourced textbook sales and held the line on salaries.“We have not for two years been able to give our employees a single penny more, and their cost of living continues to go up as well," said McCall.He testified before a House budget subcommittee, saying the system has endured eight budget cuts since 2001. McCall says the challenge ahead, if more cuts are coming, will be in determining which areas, like workforce or remediation, must suffer because of dwindling resources.