University Presidents Urge Lawmakers to Find Revenue

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighPublic university presidents in Kentucky are urging state lawmakers to hold the line on further budget cuts.Speaking for universities statewide, Eastern Kentucky University President Doug Whitlock told a budget subcommittee the institutions greatly prefer a new source of revenue over further cuts. But they’re not recommending any particular revenue source.“We have confidence and hope that you will face this issue head-on," said Whitlock. "Whatever reasonable solution you propose, you can count on our support.”But the appeal drew a cautious response from Rep. Arnold Simpson, who chairs thecommittee.“We have to come to grasp with the concept of, the budget as presented is dependent upon a revenue source that at this particular point, I don’t know whether or not it will come into being," said Simpson.Gov. Beshear’s budget proposal is based on almost 800-million dollars in gambling revenue not yet approved.