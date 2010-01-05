Amanda's Bill is HB1 in Kentucky General Assembly

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighAmanda’s Bill is House Bill One in the 2010 Kentucky General Assembly.Speaker Greg Stumbo is sponsoring the measure, named for Amanda Ross, who was gunned down outside of her Lexington home last September. Former Rep. Steve Nunn is charged with her murder.Cleveland, Ohio, resident Debbie Riddle says her sister, Peggy Klinke, suffered a similar fate in January, 2003.“Her life was taken at the hands of this man who had stalked her for a year," says Riddle, "a man who navigated the system so well he was able to relentlessly stalk her for 365-days under the full knowledge of the criminal justice system.”Riddle, a national activist on the issue of stalking, says Amanda’s Bill possibly could have saved her sister’s life.The measure would allow electronic monitoring of some domestic violence offenders. Before her murder, Amanda Ross had taken out a domestic violence order against Steve Nunn.