Beshear Calls Special Election

February 2nd has been named the date for a special election to fill the 24th House district’s vacant seat. Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear called the special election today.The seat was vacated when Representative Jimmy Higdon won a special election earlier this month for a Senate seat that was empty because of a judicial appointment. Assistant Secretary of State Les Fugate says the governor has appointed two senators to other positions, prompting two senate special elections.“Two House members have won those seats," says Fugate, "so in essence, we’ve had four special elections even though the governor may have originally thought he was going to have two.”Fugate says candidates for the February special election have to be named by January 5th.The 24th House district includes Marion and Casey Counties, and some parts of Pulaski County.