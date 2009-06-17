Slots Supporters Rally in Frankfort

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighHundreds of supporters of Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear’s expanded gambling bill rallied on the steps of the State Capitol.The crowd, comprised mostly of people in the horse industry, waved signs and enthusiastically welcomed speakers like former Gov. Brereton Jones. Jones, who owns a horse farm in Midway, says all facets of the horse industry are united behind the video slots bill.“As we realized that many other states have decided that they want what we have, we know that we have to fight to save our industry and that is exactly what we’re doing," said Jones.Also addressing the crowd during the hot, muggy rally was Gov. Steve Beshear and First Lady Jane Beshear.Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Calvin Borel didn’t speak at the event, but later told reporters, he came on his own accord.“I wanted to be here. I mean, we need it, sir. We need it bad. We need it for the people who work on the backside and people who work on the front side. We need to keep the horses going. This is the Kentucky Derby place. What gets better than that? Nuthin’," said Borel.House budget committee action on the slots bill is still pending.