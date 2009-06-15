Beshear Tweaks Agenda for Special Session

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe special session of the Kentucky General Assembly is underway in Frankfort. Lawmakers are being asked to balance the budget, approve some economic incentives and a funding mechanism for major bridge projects, and allow video slots at horse tracks.It’s an ambitious agenda, but House Speaker Greg Stumbo believes it can be accomplished fairly quickly.“I hope that we get out of here in two weeks. Believe me, nobody wants to be here any longer than we have to be," says Stumbo. "But these are major issues - all of them. We’re going to work as fast as we can, but we’re going to do it in a controlled manner. We can’t rush to judgment, I don’t think, on any of those issues.”All of the agenda items will begin their legislative journey in the House budget committee.Chairman Rick Rand is already predicting committee approval of each, including the most controversial measure, video slots at the tracks.