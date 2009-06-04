Beshear Adds Video Slots to Session Call

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighSaying it’s time to vote it up or down, Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear is adding the issue of video slots at horse tracks to the agenda of the June 15th special session.Governor Beshear says Kentucky is in danger of losing its signature horse industry, which he says is in crisis. The problem? The commonwealth is losing horses to other states that offer lucrative race day purses subsidized by video slots.Beshear says Kentucky must follow suit and he’s willing to take the political heat if the effort fails.“For too long, people have been afraid to act on this issue," says Beshear. "The unknown, my friends, cannot be an excuse for timidity or inaction.”Beshear says he does not believe a constitutional amendment on expanded gambling is necessary because gambling is already allowed at the tracks.At least one organization opposed to expanded gambling has already promised to sue over that issue if a video slots bill becomes law.