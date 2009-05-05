Legislative Ethics Commission Issues Lobbying Report

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighHealth care and tobacco interests spent the most on lobbyists during the 2009 session of the Kentucky General Assembly. The Legislative Ethics Commission says businesses and organizations spent $5.5-million dollars lobbying lawmakers during the 29-day legislative session. The biggest spender was DaVita, Inc., a California-based provider of kidney dialysis services, whose spending topped $76,000. Next was Altria Client Services, which includes the largest U-S tobacco company, Phillip Morris. The company spent $78,000, divided between two entities. Third on the list was the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, which spent $74,000 on lobbying efforts. R-J Reynolds was fourth and the Kentucky Medical Association was fifth. The highest paid lobbyist for the session was former Secretary of State Bob Babbage, who received $212,000 from 29 clients, including health care interests and payday lenders.