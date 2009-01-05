Beshear Says Lawmakers Should Act Quickly on Budget

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Governor Steve Beshear remains open to the possibility of a special session on the budget.Governor Beshear says whether lawmakers address the budget shortfall in the regular session, or if it requires a special session, either is fine, but they need to act quickly."I think we all have to be flexible right now in trying to find the common ground that’s out there some place, because we’ve got to address this shortfall and we’ve got to do it now," says Beshear. "And we’ve got to come to a successful conclusion, one way or the other."Beshear’s plan for addressing the 456-million dollar shortfall includes a 70-cent increase in the cigarette tax and three-day furloughs for state employees.Beshear says he is continues talking with House and Senate leaders about his plan, which is now in draft bill form.The legislative session begins tomorrow.