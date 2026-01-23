"This is the first radio interview I've done in ages!" Amy Grant on her new song, new album, and the healing we all need.

Singer/songwriter Amy Grant is about to release her first new album of originals in 13 years called The Me That Remains. She recently released the first single called "The 6th of January (Yasgur's Farm)" to much acclaim and some controversy. You could say the song is political because it mentions a day in history full of political unrest. But really it's about finding our way as a society through the unrest to healing and reclaiming our humanity. She questions the hope of the 1960s and ties it to the present day division that is so keenly felt and asks how do "we" move forward now? In addition to the new song, she also talks about healing from a brain injury she sufferred in a bicycle accident, having to relearn how to sing and also deal with some memory loss. She speaks very frankly on all of these things and it was a total delight to talk with her. She is genuine and warm and her honesty shines through it all.

The new song is now streaming everywhere and we've included the video for your listening pleasure, "The 6th of January (Yasgur's Farm)".