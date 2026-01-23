Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of this weekend's winter storm

Ahead of a severe winter storm system set to affect much of Kentucky this weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency.

This storm is expected to begin overnight Friday, and may contain heavy snow with significant accumulation, including sleet, ice and arctic temperatures.

This will create dangerous travel and road conditions and the potential for power outages.

The state of emergency declaration allows for the activation of state resources. This includes Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard. The state's Emergency Operations Center is preparing to activate to Level 3.

The following steps are also being implemented ahead of the winter storm:



The state's Emergency Operations Center will be activated and operating at level 3 beginning at 7 a.m. EST Saturday and will be fully staffed through Monday.

Water is being pre-positioned across the commonwealth in anticipation of water outages.

KYEM is working with local counties to establish warming centers.

KYNG armories around the state will be fully staffed.

Generators and wrecker service contracts are in place and on call.

The governor has also implemented the state's price gouging laws, which are in place to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services. Consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

Drivers are urged to check traffic conditions before traveling at GoKy.ky.gov.

