What's the perfect road trip playlist?
Before summer disappears, we share our favorite songs for your long and winding drives, plus a list of ground rules (does the driver always have final say?), and a breakdown of what works best when.
NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Lars Gotrich join host Robin Hilton.
Featured artists and songs:
1. Eric Burdon and War: "Spill the Wine," from Eric Burdon Declares "War"
2. Stromae: "Santé," from Multitude
3. Broadway Cast: "Alexander Hamilton," from Hamilton
4. Joe Iconis / Broadway Cast: "Michael in the Bathroom," from Be More Chill
5. Abiotic: "Vermosapien," from Symbiosis
6. Wipers: "Mystery," from Is This Real?
7. Steely Dan: "My Old School," from Countdown to Ecstasy
8. Tunde Olaniran: "Namesake," from Transgressor
9. Shania Twain: "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!" from Come On Over
10. Pat Travers: "Amgwanna Kick Booty," from Black Pearl
11. Anthrax & Public Enemy: "Bring The Noise," from Attack of the Killer B's
12. Unwed Sailor: "Monster Collecting," from Cruel Entertainment
13. The Allman Brothers Band: "Midnight Rider," from Idlewild South and "Southbound," from Brothers And Sisters
14. Lakestreet Dive: "You Go Down Smooth," from Bad Self Portraits
15. Black Sabbath: "Turn Up The Night," from Mob Rules
16. Simple Minds: "Don't You (Forget About Me)," from The Breakfast Club
