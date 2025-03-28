502unes Live! with Marzz

Marzz is a singer-songwriter and Louisville native with a unique approach to R&B and neo-soul. The 25-year-old has already gained a strong momentum early on in her career, and I was lucky enough to have her and her band stop by to play some songs. Then we took a seat in the LPM music library and discussed her musical journey and philosophies on life.

She took me back to where it all began for her, sharing how her experiences as a "P.K." (or preacher's kid) shaped the way she discovered music and how she learned to approach life. A shy kid at heart, Marzz credited her ambition for pursuing a career in music to her high school friends and her uncle who helped her record her earliest music.

Later, she shared her intentions on pursuing a wider range of artistic expression, including choreography and filmmaking. There is no doubt that Marzz is a star, and will continue to make Louisville proud.

Watch her full performance and interview here!