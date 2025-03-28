© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

502unes Live! with Marzz

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT

Marzz is a singer-songwriter and Louisville native with a unique approach to R&B and neo-soul. The 25-year-old has already gained a strong momentum early on in her career, and I was lucky enough to have her and her band stop by to play some songs. Then we took a seat in the LPM music library and discussed her musical journey and philosophies on life.

She took me back to where it all began for her, sharing how her experiences as a "P.K." (or preacher's kid) shaped the way she discovered music and how she learned to approach life. A shy kid at heart, Marzz credited her ambition for pursuing a career in music to her high school friends and her uncle who helped her record her earliest music.

Later, she shared her intentions on pursuing a wider range of artistic expression, including choreography and filmmaking. There is no doubt that Marzz is a star, and will continue to make Louisville proud.

Watch her full performance and interview here!
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.