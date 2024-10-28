© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Sylo: Tiny Desk Concert

By Kara Frame
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

When I first heard Sylo, his voice spoke to me — something light and airy, but cozy. It was just him on a summery beat and an acoustic guitar; at the Tiny Desk, the sweetness of “Millions” blooms.

Before his first headlining tour, the Toronto-based R&B artist stopped by the NPR Music office to share material from his latest project, Dreamt that I Was, and three older songs reimagined for this performance. The choices reflect his growth as an artist: His new music still showcases his soft vocals, but holds more dimension with the addition of saxophone and piano.

As the band settled in, it was clear to see how important this moment was for each of them. Sylo acknowledged this at the end of the set: “This last song is a testament and a reminder to how far this journey as an artist has taken me. It’s had its ups and downs, but I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way because it led me to where I stand today."

SET LIST

  • “FOMO”
  • “Fall Into Me”
  • “So Familiar”
  • “Millions”
  • “Ginny”

MUSICIANS

  • Sylo: vocals, guitar
  • Evan Porter: bass, saxophone, vocals
  • Kairon Haynes: drums
  • Michael Goldchain: piano, keys
  • David Tanton: guitar 

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Director: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis
  • Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Kara Frame
Kara Frame is a video producer and director for NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts series. To sum up what she loves most about working on the iconic series, she says, "We put joy into the world." In addition to this work, she manages the NPR Music Instagram account. Prior to her work on the music team, she crafted stories about housing segregation in Baltimore, Md., motherhood in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece, and food deserts in Washington, D.C.
