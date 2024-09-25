© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Lylak examines identity in their newest single "Avatar"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published September 25, 2024 at 1:49 PM EDT
Courtesy of Artist
Lylak

Lexington, KY based band Lylak recently shared their newest single "Avatar". We last heard from the thoughtful indie-rockers when they released the nostalgic "Landlines" in May. They're back with another pensive tune, this time addressing the complex concept of identity.

Gideon Maki of Lylak describes the new song as, "a song about pretending to be someone you’re not and getting lost in a spiral only to be pulled back to stability by an outside force. We reference Joni Mitchell’s 'Both Sides Now' because of how it inspires self acceptance, especially contrasted against the assumed false identity of an avatar. Some things you can’t cure yourself."

Lylak is performing live tonight for October Fest at Kentucky Native Cafe in Lexington, KY, and they will be at Kinda Spoopy Music Festival in Adams, TN on October 5. Listen to their new single "Avatar" below.
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.