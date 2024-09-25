Lylak examines identity in their newest single "Avatar"

Lexington, KY based band Lylak recently shared their newest single "Avatar". We last heard from the thoughtful indie-rockers when they released the nostalgic "Landlines" in May. They're back with another pensive tune, this time addressing the complex concept of identity.

Gideon Maki of Lylak describes the new song as, "a song about pretending to be someone you’re not and getting lost in a spiral only to be pulled back to stability by an outside force. We reference Joni Mitchell’s 'Both Sides Now' because of how it inspires self acceptance, especially contrasted against the assumed false identity of an avatar. Some things you can’t cure yourself."

Lylak is performing live tonight for October Fest at Kentucky Native Cafe in Lexington, KY, and they will be at Kinda Spoopy Music Festival in Adams, TN on October 5. Listen to their new single "Avatar" below.