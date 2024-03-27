© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Ted Hartog of Miki Fiki returned home to reflect on his musical journey

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 27, 2024 at 12:47 PM EDT

Ted Hartog, founder of the alt-pop project Miki Fiki, is a southern Indiana native with strong ties to Louisville. Half & Half, the first full-length album from Miki Fiki, was released at the beginning of the year, and Hartog made a stop back home to promote the new release.

He visited the WFPK studio to chat with Otis Junior and play a couple of songs before his March 27 concert at Zanzabar. He talked about the journey to finding his own sound, his love for touring, and the making of the new album. He also shared how getting through his 20s has changed his perspective in life and how that has affected his songwriting.

Miki Fiki plays tonight (March 27) at Zanzabar with Yellow Cellophane. Doors open at 7, and the show begins at 8. Listen to the entire interview and performance with Otis Junior and check out the title track of the new album here!
