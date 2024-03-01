© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Yard Act "We Make Hits" (New York City, 2024)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:56 PM EST

Tune in today at 1pm to hear a small dose of live tracks, and this recent performance of Yard Act's "We Make Hits" from their new album Where's My Utopia?.

Yard Act released their second album Where's My Utopia? today. The Leeds-based band followed up their 2022 debut The Overload with a release that is already garnering positive reviews. Where's My Utopia? is being praised for it's eccentric and fun energy and unique style. The band brought that energy to New York City when they appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their single "We Make Hits". Watch the full performance here.
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior