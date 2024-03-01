IT'S ALIVE: Yard Act "We Make Hits" (New York City, 2024)

Yard Act released their second album Where's My Utopia? today. The Leeds-based band followed up their 2022 debut The Overload with a release that is already garnering positive reviews. Where's My Utopia? is being praised for it's eccentric and fun energy and unique style. The band brought that energy to New York City when they appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their single "We Make Hits". Watch the full performance here.