IT'S ALIVE: The 5th Dimension "Up, Up & Away" (Las Vegas, 1968)

On this Leap Day, we're looking back on a bit of musical leap year history. The 10th annual Grammy Awards was held on this day in 1968, in Chicago, Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York. The biggest winners of the night were The 5th Dimension with their single "Up, Up & Away". The song won a total of five awards that night, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. This video features them performing the song on an airing of The Ed Sullivan Show in 1968.