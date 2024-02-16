© 2024 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Idles "Gift Horse" (New York City, 2024)

By Otis Junior
Published February 16, 2024 at 9:30 AM EST

Tune in today at 1pm to hear a small dose of live tracks, and this new performance of "Gift Horse" from Idles' new album Tangk, out today!

Idles released their fifth studio album Tangk today. The English band followed up their 2021 release Crawler with the new LP, and worked with a major producer for the first time. Nigel Godrich, known for his work with Radiohead, teamed up with the group to craft the brand new project.

The band recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the new album and performed the single "Gift Horse". Check out the full performance here!
Otis Junior
