IT'S ALIVE: The Fugees "Killing Me Softly" (London, 1996)

The Fugees released their second and final album The Score on this day in 1996. The highly-influential album has maintained a reputation as one of the most defining albums of hip-hop in the 1990s. Its unique production style and delivery made it a seminal alternative hip-hop album, paving the way for entire generations behind them.

One of the most memorable tracks on the album is their cover of the tune "Killing Me Softy with his Song", first recorded by Lori Lieberman in 1972. The Fugees were particularly inspire by the version recorded by Roberta Flack the following year.

This video features The Fugees promoting their then-new album The Score on an airing of Later... with Jools Holland in 1996. Lauryn Hill's vocals on The Fugees rendition of "Killing Me Softly with his Song" made it an undeniable remake of the song, and they are on full display here.