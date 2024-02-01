IT'S ALIVE: Jason Isbell "Flying Over Water" (Bijou Theatre, 2022)

Happy Birthday Jason Isbell! The singer-songwriter and actor was born on this day in Green Hill, Alabama in 1979. He learned to play multiple instruments at a young age, and was already playing in bands as a young teenager. He got his first publishing deal at the age of 21, and later joined the band Drive-By Truckers for several years.

He released his first solo album Sirens of the Ditch in 2007, and in 2013, he received critical acclaim for his fourth release Southeastern. He received album of the year, artist of the year, and song of the year at the 2014 Americana Music Awards after its release. This performance features Isbell at the Bijou Theatre in 2022 performing the Southeastern song "Flying Over Water".