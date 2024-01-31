IT'S ALIVE: The Last Dinner Party "Nothing Matters" (The Late Show, 2024)
The Last Dinner Party is gearing up to release their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy this Friday, February 2. The British indie rock band were recently awarded the Brits Rising Star Prize at the Brit Awards, and recently made their US late night television debut with a performance of "Nothing Matters" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the milestone performance here!