IT'S ALIVE: The Last Dinner Party "Nothing Matters" (The Late Show, 2024)

Otis Junior
Published January 31, 2024 at 1:04 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The Last Dinner Party is gearing up to release their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy this Friday, February 2. The British indie rock band were recently awarded the Brits Rising Star Prize at the Brit Awards, and recently made their US late night television debut with a performance of "Nothing Matters" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the milestone performance here!
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
