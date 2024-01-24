© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Bourbon & Beyond 2024 lineup to feature Dave Matthews Band, Black Pumas, Beck, Melissa Etheridge and more!

Louisville Public Media
Published January 24, 2024 at 12:16 PM EST

"The World's Largest Music, Food, & Bourbon Festival", indeed!

Danny Wimmer Presents Bourbon & Beyond 2024 returning to the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center Louisville, KY-- and the much-anticipated lineup has been revealed.

Your headliners:

Thursday, September 19th- Neil Young, Matchbox 20, Fleet Foxes

Friday, September 20th- Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas,

Saturday, September 21st- Zach Bryan, Whiskey Meyers, Cody Jinks

Sunday, September 22nd - Tyler Childers, The National, My Morning Jacket

Plus many more:
Music

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.