Bourbon & Beyond 2024 lineup to feature Dave Matthews Band, Black Pumas, Beck, Melissa Etheridge and more!
"The World's Largest Music, Food, & Bourbon Festival", indeed!
Danny Wimmer Presents Bourbon & Beyond 2024 returning to the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center Louisville, KY-- and the much-anticipated lineup has been revealed.
Your headliners:
Thursday, September 19th- Neil Young, Matchbox 20, Fleet Foxes
Friday, September 20th- Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Black Pumas,
Saturday, September 21st- Zach Bryan, Whiskey Meyers, Cody Jinks
Sunday, September 22nd - Tyler Childers, The National, My Morning Jacket
Plus many more: