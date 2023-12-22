IT'S ALIVE: Bee Gees "Massachusetts" (Australia, 1989)

Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb were born on this day in 1949. The fraternal twins achieved worldwide success alongside their older brother Barry with the formation of the legendary group Bee Gees. One of the most successful groups of all time, they sold over an estimated 200 million records during their career. Their close harmonies, soulful arrangements, and unique style have influenced multiple generations of artists since they began. This performance features their song "Massachusetts" during their One For All tour in Australia.