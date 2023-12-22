© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Bee Gees "Massachusetts" (Australia, 1989)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 22, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Maurice Gibb and Robin Gibb were born on this day in 1949. The fraternal twins achieved worldwide success alongside their older brother Barry with the formation of the legendary group Bee Gees. One of the most successful groups of all time, they sold over an estimated 200 million records during their career. Their close harmonies, soulful arrangements, and unique style have influenced multiple generations of artists since they began. This performance features their song "Massachusetts" during their One For All tour in Australia.
Music
