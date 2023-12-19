© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Earth, Wind & Fire "Reasons"

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Maurice White was born on this day 1941. The musician, songwriter, producer, and singer is best know as the founder, bandleader, and primary songwriter of the highly influential and iconic band Earth, Wind & Fire. White won 7 of 22 Grammy nominations, and was inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriter's Hall of Fame. The work he started with Earth, Wind & Fire in the 1960s and 70s helped pave the way for how we view funk, soul, R&B, and pop music to this day.

White shared the duty of lead vocalist of Earth, Wind & Fire with Philip Bailey, known for his distinctive falsetto vocals style. That style is on full display in this video, featuring a performance of "Reasons", a song co-written by White and Bailey.
Music
