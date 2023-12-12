IT'S ALIVE: Frank Sinatra "You Make Me Feel So Young" (London, 1962)

Francis Albert Sinatra was born on this day in 1915. Known famously as Frank Sinatra, the singer and actor is one of the largest entertainment figures of the 20th century. A New Jersey native, Sinatra began singing professionally as a teenager, and his decades-long career includes best-selling albums and award-winning films, cementing his place in American pop culture history.

When an artist becomes as timeless and unforgettable as Frank Sinatra, it is almost as if they never age. Here, Sinatra retains that youth in a 1962 performance of "You Make Me Feel So Young" at Royal Festival Hall in London.