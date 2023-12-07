© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Quickdraw Kid has success in their sight on self-titled debut

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST

Quickdraw Kid is a Nashville-based band who recently released their self-titled debut album. We first heard from the college-friends-turned-collaborators when they were all students at Middle Tennessee State University. They appeared on the scene with the aptly titled single "Freshmeat", but their new album displays a more seasoned group of musicians who have now graduated and put their audio production degrees to good use.

Fronted by Louisville native and vocalist Taylor Currie, Quickdraw Kid also consists of musicians and producers Baxter Dillard, Conner Schmitz, Cesar Alva-Cano and Dylan Yates.

Keep an ear out for the seasonally appropriate standout "December" on the air, and stream Quickdraw Kid's entire debut album below!
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

