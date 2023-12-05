IT'S ALIVE: Little Richard "Tutti Frutti" (1995)

Richard Wayne Penniman was born on this day in 1932. Famously known as Little Richard, the singer, songwriter, musician, and performer was one of the most influential figures in rock & roll, rhythm and blues, and American pop music. Known as the "Architect of Rock and Roll", his work in the 1950s laid a foundation whose influence is felt to this day.

It was in 1955 that Little Richard had his first hit "Tutti Frutti" cross over into the pop charts internationally. His ability to draw crowds of all types during a time of intense segregation made him a powerful figure in music and pop culture. In 1986, he was part of the first group of inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In this video, he performs his breakout hit at the 1995 ceremony.