© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Little Richard "Tutti Frutti" (1995)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published December 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Richard Wayne Penniman was born on this day in 1932. Famously known as Little Richard, the singer, songwriter, musician, and performer was one of the most influential figures in rock & roll, rhythm and blues, and American pop music. Known as the "Architect of Rock and Roll", his work in the 1950s laid a foundation whose influence is felt to this day.

It was in 1955 that Little Richard had his first hit "Tutti Frutti" cross over into the pop charts internationally. His ability to draw crowds of all types during a time of intense segregation made him a powerful figure in music and pop culture. In 1986, he was part of the first group of inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In this video, he performs his breakout hit at the 1995 ceremony.
Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.