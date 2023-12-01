IT'S ALIVE: John Legend "Happy XMas (War Is Over)" (Memphis, 2023)

John Lennon and The Plastic Ono Band released their timeless holiday/protest song "Happy XMas (War Is Over) today in 1971. Recorded with the Harlem Community Choir, the song was partly a commentary on the ongoing Vietnam War, and has lasted as a holiday music standard.

This video finds John Legend earlier this week in an airing of the NBC special Christmas at Graceland. During this celebration of Elvis Presley and his favorite time of year, Legend performed "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" at a grand piano alongside a choir and small string section.