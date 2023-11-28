IT'S ALIVE: Randy Newman "Sail Away" (London, 2011)

Legendary American composer Randy Newman was born on this day in 1943. His unique style, clever lyricism, and contribution to Hollywood film scores have made him an unforgettable part of modern music.

Newman was born in Los Angeles, and his career path was no surprise, as his family contained multiple Hollywood film composers. He began writing professionally at the age of 17, and shared his self-titled solo debut in 1968. He is well-known for his work with Disney, having scored an impressive nine Disney-Pixar films, in addition to Disney's James and the Giant Peach and The Princess and the Frog. His work has earned him twenty-two Academy Award nominations in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories.

This performance features Newman performing the title track of his 1972 album Sail Away in 2011 in London with BBC Concert Orchestra.