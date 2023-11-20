The Killers' Brandon Flowers: "Petty & Springsteen allowed me to be more true to myself"

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers joins Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s upcoming best-of collection, Rebel Diamonds. The frontman shares insights into the new single, 'Your Side of Town,' describing it as a nod to the music of his teenage years.

Flowers delves into the vault of unreleased songs the band has accumulated over the years, shedding light on the process of selecting tracks for the new compilation. The conversation explores what attracts him to writing about specific characters, touching on last year’s 'Pressure Machine' and the role of religion in his lyrics.

Flowers also hints at working on a record that may become a new solo album, revealing changes in his musical north stars and anecdotes about conversations with Eddie Vedder about Kenny Rogers.

Listen the interview above and then check out the video below.