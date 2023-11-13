IT'S ALIVE: Teddy Swims "Lose Control" (2023)

© 2023 Louisville Public Media

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims released his debut album I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1) this fall. The Georgia native is known for his seamless blend of soul, country, R&B, and rock styles, and gained prominence with videos of cover songs that he performed and uploaded to YouTube.

He began sharing the videos in the summer of 2019, and by that December, he scored a deal with Warner Records. He released a handful of EPs before making is full-length major label debut this year.

This clip features a undeniably polished performance of the I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1) song "Lose Control".
