IT'S ALIVE: Cannonball Adderley Sextet "Work Song" (Los Angeles, 1962)

Antoine-Joseph "Adolphe" Sax, the inventor of the saxophone was born on this day in 1814 in what is now Belgium. The musician did not have to look far for his passion, as both of Sax's parents were instrument makers who made lasting changes to the design of the French horn. He began making instruments as a child and later studied music at the Royal Conservatory of Brussels. After his time at the conservatory, Sax continued designing instruments, his first major work being an improvement on the bass clarinet known as the "saxphone" at 24 years old. In 1846, he patented the first saxophone, intended to be used in military bands and orchestras.

In 1928, Julian Edwin "Cannonball" Adderley was born, and he would go on to become one of the most refined players of the instrument. He is most known for his composition "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy", released as a single in 1966. This clip finds the Cannonball Adderley Sextet on an airing of the 1962 television series Jazz Scene USA performing "Work Song".