© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: Gil Scott-Heron "I'm New Here" (2010)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 17, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Black Poetry Day is celebrated every year on October 17 to honor the contributions and influence of Black poets and writers to American literature. Folk musician Stanley A. Ransom first proposed the holiday in 1970 to commemorate the birth of Jupiter Hammon, the first published Black American poet. At almost 50 years of age, Hammon published his first poem "An Evening Thought: Salvation by Christ with Penitential Cries" in 1761.

This video captures iconic Black poet Gil Scott-Heron in the final years of his life. In 2010, a little over a year before his death, he released his final album I'm New Here. Here, he performs the title track.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.