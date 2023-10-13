Joe Piano comes alive with "Track Walker" ahead of new live album

Louisville's Joe Piano recently released a live recording of their song "Track Walker". The Jesse Weber-Owens led outfit is gearing up for the release of an entire live album, the first full-length Joe Piano release since 2021's Lone Gone Lone Longing.

The band is celebrating the release of the live album with what is probably the most appropriate event for such an occasion: a live show, of course! They'll take the stage at the Enchanted Forest in New Albany, IN on October 19. Jack Keyes is scheduled to open up the show.

The full live album is set to be released the following day, October 20. Preview the album here with Joe Piano's newest single "Track Walker (Live)"!