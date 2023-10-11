© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Jill Scott "Rock Steady" (The White House, 2014)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Aretha Frankin released the single "Rock Steady" from her 1972 album Young, Gifted, and Black on this day in 1971. The song peaked at number 9 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and number 2 on the US Hot Soul Singles, and has remained one of Franklin's most recognizable records. Soul legend Donny Hathaway lends his talents on electric piano and organ to the track, playing a crucial role to the funky ride of the song that has made it a timeless classic.

In 2014, President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama honored legendary women in American music with the program In Performance at the White House: Women of Soul. Among the recognized musicians was, of course, Aretha Franklin, and this clip shows neo-soul icon Jill Scott performing "Rock Steady" in her honor.

