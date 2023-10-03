© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Jenny Lewis "Cherry Baby" (2023)

By Otis Junior
Published October 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Jenny Lewis released her fourth solo album Joy'All this summer. The Dave Cobb-produced release was first conceived when Lewis was on tour for her 2019 album On The Line. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the tour and work on the new album, but after participating in a virtual songwriting workshop hosted by Beck, Lewis resumed work on Joy'All.

Before the album was announced, it was previewed in November 2021 with the single "Puppy and a Truck", a song Lewis first played while touring with Harry Styles. Earlier this year, she released the official singles "Psychos", "Giddy Up", and "Cherry Baby". This video finds her performing the newest single with her band for Vevo Studio.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
