IT'S ALIVE: Jenny Lewis "Cherry Baby" (2023)

Jenny Lewis released her fourth solo album Joy'All this summer. The Dave Cobb-produced release was first conceived when Lewis was on tour for her 2019 album On The Line. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the tour and work on the new album, but after participating in a virtual songwriting workshop hosted by Beck, Lewis resumed work on Joy'All.

Before the album was announced, it was previewed in November 2021 with the single "Puppy and a Truck", a song Lewis first played while touring with Harry Styles. Earlier this year, she released the official singles "Psychos", "Giddy Up", and "Cherry Baby". This video finds her performing the newest single with her band for Vevo Studio.