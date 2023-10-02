IT'S ALIVE: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings "Look at Miss Ohio" (Sydney, 2016)

Happy Birthday Gillian Welch! The singer-songwriter was born on this day in 1967 in New York City, and adopted by Mitzie and Ken Welch. Her adoptive parents worked in the comedy and music industry, and moved the family to Los Angeles to write for The Carol Burnett Show when Gillian was three. She grew listening to folk musicians like Bob Dylan and the Carter Family, and in college, she experimented with goth and psychedelic music. She later “found [her] music” upon hearing bluegrass band The Stanley Brothers.

After graduating from UC Santa Cruz, Welch attended Boston’s Berklee College of Music, where she would meet David Rawlings. Both musicians moved to Nashville after leaving Boston, and eventually became a solidified musical duo, often simply billed as Gillian Welch. Together, Welch and Rawlings have released nine critically acclaimed albums since 1996.

In this video, they perform “Look at Miss Ohio”, the opening of the 2003 album Soul Journey at ABC RN Studios in Sydney.