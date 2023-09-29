IT'S ALIVE: The Avett Brothers "I and Love and You" (Glastonbury, 2010)

The Avett Brothers made their major label debut on this day in 2009 with the release of their album I and Love and You. After hearing the band's 2007 album Emotionalism, widely-sought-after producer Rick Rubin was happy to lend his efforts to the project; he would help them create what Paste ranked at #9 on their list of "The 50 Best Albums of the Decade". The haunting oil painting on the cover is titled Julianne in Vain and was created by Scott Avett.

This video finds the brothers in a special intimate appearance at the 2010 Glastonbury Festival performing the album's title track.