© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: The Avett Brothers "I and Love and You" (Glastonbury, 2010)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published September 29, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The Avett Brothers made their major label debut on this day in 2009 with the release of their album I and Love and You. After hearing the band's 2007 album Emotionalism, widely-sought-after producer Rick Rubin was happy to lend his efforts to the project; he would help them create what Paste ranked at #9 on their list of "The 50 Best Albums of the Decade". The haunting oil painting on the cover is titled Julianne in Vain and was created by Scott Avett.

This video finds the brothers in a special intimate appearance at the 2010 Glastonbury Festival performing the album's title track.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.