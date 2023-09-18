IT'S ALIVE: Aretha Franklin "Respect" (Amsterdam, 1968)

Today is National Respect Day. Oxford defines respect as “due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights, or traditions of others,” and today is a day where we can highlight the importance of the act. Respect is arguably the most important factor in the foundation of any relationship. Whether it’s personal, professional, romantic, or platonic, no connection between people can thrive without first having respect. And, most importantly, before respect can be established between people, one must find respect for themselves.

The concept of respect and self-respect has been contemplated by countless writers and philosophers over the years. German philosopher Immanuel Kant held respect at the very core of his moral theory. In 1965, singer-songwriter Otis Redding penned a song based on the concept that would be immortalized by Aretha Franklin two years later. This video finds her performing “Respect” at Concertgebouw Amsterdam in 1968.