IT'S ALIVE: The Beach Boys "Good Vibrations" (Live Aid, 1985)

Today is National Beach Day! It is a day to celebrate and enjoy these sandy oases, and to remember to do our part in taking care of them. National Beach Day was founded in 2014 by activist Colleen Paige to remind people to clean and maintain the natural resources of our planet's beaches. Celebrate by visiting your favorite shore if you can! Be sure to clean up after yourself, or even better, participate in or organize a beach cleanup. You can also do a quick online search to find charities that focus on ocean protection and conservancy and make donation.

In honor of National Beach Day, this video shows none other than The Beach Boys performing "Good Vibrations" for the 1985 Live Aid benefit concerts.