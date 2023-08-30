© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

IT'S ALIVE: The Beach Boys "Good Vibrations" (Live Aid, 1985)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today is National Beach Day! It is a day to celebrate and enjoy these sandy oases, and to remember to do our part in taking care of them. National Beach Day was founded in 2014 by activist Colleen Paige to remind people to clean and maintain the natural resources of our planet's beaches. Celebrate by visiting your favorite shore if you can! Be sure to clean up after yourself, or even better, participate in or organize a beach cleanup. You can also do a quick online search to find charities that focus on ocean protection and conservancy and make donation.

In honor of National Beach Day, this video shows none other than The Beach Boys performing "Good Vibrations" for the 1985 Live Aid benefit concerts.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.