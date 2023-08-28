IT'S ALIVE: Florence and the Machine "My Love" (Billboard Music Awards, 2022)

Happy Birthday to Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. The British-American singer songwriter was born in 1986 in London, England, and was encouraged by her grandmother to pursue music and performance at an early age. Welch went on to dedicate a number of songs, and her debut album Lungs, to the woman who gave her that initial push. That first album was released to much acclaim, topping the charts in multiple countries.

Florence and the Machine have since released a total of 5 studio albums, most recently last year’s Dance Fever. This video captures the band promoting the album at last year’s Billboard Music Awards with a performance of “My Love”.