Music

IT'S ALIVE: Florence and the Machine "My Love" (Billboard Music Awards, 2022)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published August 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Happy Birthday to Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine. The British-American singer songwriter was born in 1986 in London, England, and was encouraged by her grandmother to pursue music and performance at an early age. Welch went on to dedicate a number of songs, and her debut album Lungs, to the woman who gave her that initial push. That first album was released to much acclaim, topping the charts in multiple countries.

Florence and the Machine have since released a total of 5 studio albums, most recently last year’s Dance Fever. This video captures the band promoting the album at last year’s Billboard Music Awards with a performance of “My Love”.

Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

